Belsita Teresa "Bella" (Malone) Miceli, wife of 59 years to the late Angelo S. Miceli, passed peacefully, July 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was a longtime resident of Pawcatuck, CT.
Born the eldest daughter of Martin and Marie (Cosentino) Malone, Bella was predeceased by her sisters Juanita (Donald) Fournier and Patricia (Charles) McNeil.
Bella was a proud employee of the Washington Trust Company working as a Customer Service Representative before retiring in 2002. She is fondly remembered by former co-workers and customers for her impeccable dress and stature.
Bella also served the community in several capacities. She held the position of Town Treasurer for the Town of Stonington for several years and was active in the Pawcatuck Lioness Club for several years before joining the Pawcatuck Lions Club. Bella holds the honorable distinction as the first woman President of the Club from 2004-2005.
Bella was an avid piano player and beautifully skilled knitter often recounting how she learned the craft from her mother and the many times she was instructed to try again. Her greatest accomplishments however were achieved during her illness. Bella was bound and determined to knit her great granddaughter and grandson each a special piece to remember her.
She enjoyed a quite simple life in her home filled with memories of her generation, family, and childhood in Alabama which she commemorated each year with a planting of cotton.
Bella leaves behind her sons Michael (Deborah) and John (Robynne), daughter Anita Miceli, grandsons, Anthony (Michaela) Miceli and Nathan (Stephanie) Miceli, great-grandchildren, Mia and Bennett Miceli, sister-in-law Mary Miceli DeCiantis and several nieces and nephews along with the wonderful team of care givers over the past year.
