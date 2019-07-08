Bessie Winn Drolet of 10 Corey Trail, Wyoming RI, passed away at South Kingston Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, friends, and staff. She was the daughter of the former Maude Trask Sampson and Ernest Sampson Sr.

She leaves her children Vanita Arnold of Bradford R.I., Brenda Thormahlen (and her husband Scott) of Norwich CT, Clara Brouillard (and her husband Michel) of Wyoming R.I., William Winn Jr (and his wife Lisa) of Wakefield R.I.; Step children Lawrence Drolet (and his wife Martha) of Talbotton GA, Saba Drolet of New London CT, and John Drolet (and his wife Cheryl) of Middletown CT.

She was the loving wife of the late Harold Drolet for 38+ years.

A joint Memorial Service for Bessie and Harold Drolet will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Hope Valley First Baptist Church with a procession to follow for their burial at First Hopkinton Cemetery in Hopkinton, R.I.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been opened in Clara Brouillard's name at the Washington Trust in loving memory of Bessie and Harold Drolet to assist in paying for the burial expenses. Checks can be sent to Clara Brouillard, 10 Corey, Wyoming, R.I. 02898, or you may send previously flown flags in need of disposal so the family can keep Bessie's legacy going. They will be used to send star pockets oversees to the soldiers, to let them know that have not been forgotten; in loving memory of Bessie Drolet.

A tribute to Harold Drolet will be coming soon.