Beth Lazor-Smith, 52, of Westerly, RI and formerly of Clinton, MI passed away Thursday, Nov. 14th, 2019. She was born May 9th, 1967 in Garden City MI, the daughter of David and Mary Lazor. Beth grew up in Clinton and was a 1985 graduate of Clinton High School. She holds a BS from Adrian College and an MBA from Kent State in Ohio.
Beth married David Christopher Smith in June 2000. They made their home in Westerly, RI. She began her professional career in the automotive industry, working in purchasing at Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn MI, and United Technologies in Detroit, MI. For the past 20 years she worked at Pfizer Inc. in Groton, Connecticut, first in purchasing then as a Senior Manager of Corporate Governance in the Legal Division.
Beth selflessly spent her time, gave her knowledge, provided her support, and shared her friendship and love with everyone who came into her life. She enjoyed many and varied interests with friends from all walks of life. She was an avid runner and bike rider. She ran marathons around the country and rode her bike in charity events over two hundred miles long. She was an expert knitter who gave away the vast majority of her knitting creations to family and friends. She liked to compete, especially against her own personal race times, but mostly she loved spending time with her running, biking and knitting friends.
Beth loved her pets. Over the years she adopted six boxers from Northeastern Boxer Rescue and volunteered as a foster-mom to many more until they found permanent homes. She loved traveling and camping with her husband in "Homey", their Airstream trailer.
Besides her beloved husband David, and parents, Beth is survived by her brothers John (Julie), Mark (Judy), her in-laws Michael and Geri Smith, their sons Michael (Edit), Matthew (Erica), numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beth's ashes will be buried on her parent's property, a beautiful piece of old farmland that her father reforested, known to friends and family as Lazor Land.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" for Beth on Monday, November 25, 2019, 6-8 p.m. At The Haversham House, 336 Post Road, Westerly, RI 02891. A second celebration will happen at Dave and Mary Lazor's home in Clinton MI next summer on a date to be decided.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beth can be made to the Rhode Island SPCA at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/rhoislspc or the Lupus Foundation of America at https://support.lupus.org/site/Donation2.
