Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
111 High St.
Westerly, RI
Bettina "Betty" (Renna) Naccarato

Bettina "Betty" (Renna) Naccarato Obituary
Bettina "Betty"(Renna) Naccarato, 97, of Westerly, Rhode Island, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Niantic. She was the wife of the late John Naccarato.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Nunziato and Fenita Renna.
Betty worked as an assembler for Bostitch for many years and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She was a member of the Westerly Senior Citizens Center where she was qualified to help seniors with income tax preparation and enjoyed playing bridge. She loved to read, which she did until her final days, bake cookies and travel. She especially loved eating lobster and playing cards on her son-in-law's boat.
She leaves behind two daughters, Carol Rymash of Niantic and Diana Casey of Oxnard, CA; her brother Louis Renna of Westerly; two grandchildren, John Richeson and Daniel Casey; one great granddaughter Olivia Keyes; and several nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by three sisters, Angeline Feraco, Lucy Terranova and Jennie Vincent.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bride Brook Health & Rehab Center in Niantic for their loving care and kindness.
A visiting hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Tuesday from 9:30am-10:30am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly. Burial will be at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, 39 State Street, Westerly, RI 02891 in Betty's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
