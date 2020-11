It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Betty Groccia of Bradford, RI, on October 13, 2020 at the age of 75. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Angela Groccia, her sisters, Nancy Fenton and Margaret Gradilone, her ex-husband Charlie Groccia as well as the rest of her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

