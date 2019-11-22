The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Betty Lois (Kenyon) Bliven

Betty Lois (Kenyon) Bliven Obituary
Betty Lois (Kenyon) Bliven, of Ashaway, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 86. She was the wife of the late Benson Bliven.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Elizabeth Kenyon.
Betty worked as a Bookkeeper for Card Chevrolet Co. for many years until her retirement.
She leaves her two sons, Michael G. (Rose) Bliven and Stephen M. Bliven, both of Westerly; a brother Ralph S. Kenyon, Jr. also of Ashaway and two granddaughters, Amy L. (Jon) Ponte and Erin E. (Brian) Sizemore.; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Cameron.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Westerly Health Center for their wonderful care.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11:30a.m. 12:30p.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 12:30p.m. Burial will take place at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 22, 2019
