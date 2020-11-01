Dear David, Maryann and family,



My heartfelt condolences to you on the loss of your beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. I didn't know her but I do know (to paraphrase Matthew 7: 17-18) the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.



Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this sad time.



Wishing you peace, strength and all things good.



Daniel Osborne



