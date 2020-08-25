Bianca Gencarelli, a long-time resident of the Westerly, RI, peacefully passed away Saturday evening August 22nd at the Royal Nursing Home in Westerly. Heaven certainly gained an angel. It is without a doubt that she was immediately welcomed with open arms in God's Palace.
Bianca was born in 1938 in Acri Cosenza, Italy. In January 1960, Bianca courageously ventured off alone to America by boat for 9 days to accompany her sister Angelina Scavello. Soon thereafter, her husband, Natale Gencarelli, followed suit and they started their life together in Westerly. Bianca was a trendsetter and gave many families the courage and strength to come to the land of opportunity. Our family owes it all to the daring efforts of Bianca.
Her childhood dream was to get married, have children, and raise and nurture her grandchildren. She was the central figure in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She always provided support and love for her family. Bianca also loved entertaining and serving her delicious food to everyone. She welcomed everyone who came to visit with open arms and made sure they were well taken care of and fed. She was well known around Westerly as a "food whisperer." Above all, Bianca had a wonderful and contagious smile that could light up a room. She was such a spirited and lively person who will be missed dearly by many people and did not have one mean bone in her body.
Bianca was a tremendous worker. She instilled her incredible work ethic to her 3 children. Bianca worked at the Moore Company, American Velvet, and Guild Guitar. Her charismatic personality and great sense of humor helped to create lifelong friends while working at these establishments. Bianca was well-loved by everyone.
Bianca is survived by her husband Natale Gencarelli; three children, Francesco, Nate (Jenni), and Giuseppe (Paula) Gencarelli; her sister Angelina Scavello; and her pride and joy grandchildren, Stephen, Kyle, Katelyn, Troy, Joseph, and Julia Gencarelli, who brought great joy to her later years. Bianca was predeceased by her father Giuseppe Algieri, mother Rosa Ferraro Algieri, and sister Annunziata Algieri from Italy. She also leaves behind many brothers and sisters in-law, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
While Bianca's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Bianca in a way that honors her spirit. They invite you to join them in a Funeral Mass at 10am on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. Entombment will be private. Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com