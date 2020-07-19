1/
Blanche I. (Baer) Brunell
Blanche I. (Baer) Brunell, 99, longtime resident of Greenhaven Shores in Pawcatuck passed away at home on July 3, 2020. Blanche was the daughter of Henry C. and Fannie Heller Baer. She had a long career at the Moore Company in Westerly Rhode Island and greatly enjoyed an active retirement playing cards with friends at the Westerly Senior Center, tending her many pets, and keeping her house and yard in top shape. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Brunell, brother Merrill Baer, sister Barbara (Baer) Hill, and dear friends Frank Buck and Gordon "Zack" Clachrie of Pawcatuck. Douglas Baer of Danielson Connecticut is her surviving nephew. Blanche greatly appreciated the care and help that she received from The Center for Hospice, Southeastern Connecticut Caregivers, and the friends and neighbors who helped her over the many years that she enjoyed in Greenhaven. In memory of Blanche's generosity, please support programs to advocate for the elderly remaining in their homes, animal welfare, and pet adoption. Blanche's wish is for a private burial.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
