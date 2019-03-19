Bombina Giorno, 91, of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in San Giorgio, Italy she was the daughter of the late Nunziato and Rosaria Giorno.

Bombina worked as a sander for Guild Musical for many years and was a devout communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.

She is survived by five sons and three daughters, Ottavio, Domenic, Antonio and Vincent Giorno and Rosa Grillo all of Westerly, Frank Giorno of Germany and Carmela and Filomena Giorno, both of Italy. Bombina also leaves her brother Natale Giorno of Westerly and one sister, Santa, living in Italy; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers and five sisters.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly on Thursday at 10am. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. The family requests any contributions be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 111 High St., Westerly, RI 02891 in Bombina's memory.