Bonnye Card McGill, 72, of Vero Beach, FL, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Robert McGill and mother of Sean and Scott McGill.
Born in Westerly, RI on February 20, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert Card and Louise (Vuono) Card.
Bonnye was raised in Ashaway, RI, where she lived until moving to Westerly, RI in 1979 with her young family. She was drawn to the warmth and light of Florida, and she and her husband Bob moved permanently to Vero Beach in 2007.
In 1973, Bonnye earned her BA at the University of Rhode Island. For 28 years, she was a teacher at Chariho School: she taught eighth-grade social studies for nearly two decades before moving to the high school, where she taught history. She was serving as the head of the high-school history department when she retired in 2001. Bonnye was a tough but compassionate teacher, and she shaped the lives of countless students by instilling self-discipline, curiosity, and a sense of the value of hard work.
Bonnye was an enthusiast for all things Disney: she especially enjoyed vacationing at Disney World and on Disney cruises. She and Bob also spent countless happy hours with visiting children, grandchildren, and friends at the Vero Beach Disney Resort.
Family always came first for Bonnye. She was part of a large extended family in Rhode Island and Connecticut, and some of her fondest memories were of weekend family parties that filled her life in Ashaway and Westerly. Her greatest pride were her sons and grandchildren; they will always treasure her selfless devotion to them.
In Vero Beach, Bonnye was blessed to have a circle of close friends and a caring church community. Along with her family, they were an enormous support to her in her last years, as she fought her cancer. Her courage and grace in facing her illness were an inspiration to all who knew her.
Bonnye is survived by her husband, Bob; her sister, Lisa (Card) Rapoza and her husband Walter and son Jonathan; her sons, Sean and Scott; her daughter-in-law Sarah Ellenzweig; and her five grandchildren, Connor, Carly, Charlie, Alexander, and Julian McGill.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020