Brian A. Daniels
Brian A. Daniels, 66, of Cottage Street, Westerly, passed away on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Jane L. (Fortier) Daniels of Westerly, his daughter, Chrystal Emery and her husband Patraic and their son Braeden of Silver Spring, MD, his son, Farin Daniels of Norwich, CT, his brother, Michael Daniels and his wife Cathy of Bridgton, ME and his two nephews, Patrick and Casey Daniels of East Providence. He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Heather Leigh Daniels, his son, Dillon James Daniels and his brother, Dean Daniels.
Mr. Daniels was born in Pawtucket, RI on March 21, 1954, the son of the late Harold R. and Dorothy (Mahoney) Daniels. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Brian was a machinist for many years, having worked both Rhode Island and Connecticut, retiring several years ago. He was an avid Boston Bruin and Boston Red Sox fan. Brian was always one to speak his mind and stand up for those in need and for the ones he loved. He loved spending time with family and friends whether it was going to the movies or trying out a new local restaurant. He loved being able to have a good debate among friends and exhibited a quick wit and humor. The most important quality of Brian was his big loving heart for those he cared about as well as his generosity.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. A memorial service will be planned at a later date to honor him. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brian's name can be sent to the Animal rescue of Rhode Island, 506-B Curtis Corner Road, Peace Dale, RI 02879.

Published in The Westerly Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
