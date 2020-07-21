Brian A. Whewell, 58, passed away July 16, 2020 with his beloved wife Lyn Whewell at his side. He was the son of the late Alexander E. Whewell and Norma Koniecko Whewell.

He was a resident of Pawcatuck, CT for most of his life. He graduated from Stonington High School in 1979. He attended Thames Valley State Technical College, in 1980 receiving a one year certificate in Architectural drafting and an Associate's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1982. Brian was extremely mechanically inclined, constructing and operating a fifty slip marina, Whewell's Marine, until 1998. He managed construction and operated the Friendship Self Storage in Westerly, RI from 2000-2003. He moved to FL to pursue his interest in the car washing industry.

Brian had a passion for operating and repair of heavy equipment, marine repowering, welding and fabricating just about anything.

He was a man of great knowledge that did it all and was always eager to lend a helping hand.

He enjoyed boating, fishing and long walks on the beach.

Brian is predeceased by his brother Leon A. (Rhandi) Whewell and nephew Leon A. Whewell Jr.. He is survived by his niece Christine (Louis) Morrone, nephew David (Molly) Whewell, brother Thomas (Karen) Whewell and nephew Eric Whewell.

