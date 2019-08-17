|
Brian D. Perrin, Sr., 53, of North Stonington, CT passed away at Backus Hospital on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He shared his life with his longtime companion Jeanne Tillinghast. Born in Westerly on August 12, 1966 he was the son of David Perrin and Jo-Ann (Corbin) Myers.
If you knew Brian, you loved his sarcastic humor and were probably the target of one of his pranks. Whether he was switching the contents of the salt and pepper shakers or moving around the items in your own home, you couldn't help but laugh. Any home that he walked into, he would say hello and then check out your fridge, just to see what was in there. When he wasn't pulling pranks, he loved to listen to music and go to concerts. Brian also was an incredible chef who loved cooking and sharing his culinary expertise with the patrons of Mystic Market in Mystic and Chili's in New London. He enjoyed all sports including baseball in his youth and even bowled a 300 game. On TV, his favorite teams were the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics. Most importantly, he loved his family and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his companion Jeanne, father David, mother Jo-Ann Myers and her husband Ralph, he leaves his daughter Bryanna Blake and husband Ryan Lynch and their son Gideon Lynch; a son Brian Perrin, Jr. and his significant other Missy Durfee who are expecting their first child; step-children Brett and Brittany Tillinghast; sister Tammy Burbine and husband Jim; nieces and nephews Griffy Potter and wife Sofia, Sarah Potter, Nicholas Burbine and wife Elizabeth and Zachary Burbine; great-nieces Addalyn and Azalea; step-niece Adeline along with many uncles, an aunt, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street in Westerly, RI. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00p.m. (Noon) to 3:00p.m at the funeral home. Committal services will be private.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 17, 2019