Brian M. Edmond, 76, of Cross St. Westerly, RI, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Taylor) Edmond.
Born in Westerly, RI on September 6, 1942 he was the son of the late Harold I. and Beatrice (Lowry) Edmond.
Brian graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1968 and went on to work as a Computer Systems Specialist for General Dynamics and he retired from Computer Sciences Corporation.
He was past president of the Westerly National Little League Association and a long time member of the United Congregational Church. He was a lifelong member of the Watch Hill Beach Association, where he spent many happy hours on the beach overlooking the lighthouse with family and friends. In addition to the beach, his favorite outings included the theater in Providence and Red Sox games at Fenway with family.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 54 years he will be sadly missed by his children, Janet C. Edmond of Washington D.C., Brett W. Edmond (Kathy) of Lisbon, CT and Ian M. Edmond (Diana) of New London, CT. He was the loving and caring grandfather of Jordan, Camden, Isam, Jackson and Lillian. He also leaves his sister, Judith Caven of Williamsburg, VA and his mother-in-law Harriett Taylor of Pawcatuck, CT.
The Edmond family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the United Congregational Church of Westerly, 9 Castle Hill Rd, Pawcatuck, CT 06379. Burial will be private in River Bend Cemetery, Beach St. Westerly, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Congregational Church of Westerly or to the Visiting Nurses Services of South County, 14 Woodruff Ave, Narragansett, RI 02882.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 13, 2019