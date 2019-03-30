Brian W. Barbour, 70, of Mystic, CT died Sunday, March 24, 2019. He had coped with a cancer diagnosis courageously for nearly 4 years.

Born in Elyria, OH he was the son of the late George and Phyllis (McLennan) Barbour. The family moved to their Mystic home in 1955. Brian attended local schools and was a graduate of Fitch High School class of 1967, where he found his calling in shop class.

Following his high school years, he attended Thames Valley State Technical College earning his Associate's Degree in Tools & Manufacturing. Then he "went pro" in carpentry.

Brian was a highly-skilled cabinetmaker, retiring in 2016. He regularly used his skills to help friends and family with projects and problems of many kinds, always placing others' needs ahead of his own. His fellow parishioners at Groton Heights Baptist Church are grateful for his willingness to help design and build whatever structure was needed for Christmas pageants, Easter cantatas, Vacation Bible School, and other special occasions. Brian loved to combine his faith and passion for innovation and craftsmanship.

Brian is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Larrow and her husband, Kevin, of Mystic; his two brothers, Bruce Barbour of Colorado Springs, CO and Wayne Barbour of Cameron Park, CA; and many cherished friends.

While his family and friends will miss him greatly, they know he will live on through both his faith in Jesus, the fruits of his labors, and the good advice he regularly offered, always wanting to improve the lives of those around him.

A service celebrating his life will be held at Groton Heights Baptist Church on Friday, April 26th at 11 AM.

His burial will be held privately.