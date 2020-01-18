|
Bruce C. Luther, 77, of Pearl Street, Westerly, passed away in Westerly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Charles and Emma Luther.
Bruce worked as a Diesel Mechanic for ServiceMaster for many years. In his youth, he was a world champion roller skater. He enjoyed playing tennis, working out and going to the beach.
He is survived by six children, Michael Luther, Chuck Luther and Jenn Misuraca, all of Westerly, Traci Ferraro of Stonington, Bruce Luther of Riverside, RI and Lisa Jacques of N. Stonington; and eleven grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Funeral service and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 18, 2020