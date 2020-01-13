|
|
Bruce Donald Grey of Pawcatuck, CT died peacefully at the Westerly Hospital with his wife by his side, on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born April 4, 1936 on a lobster boat in the Penobscot Bay the youngest child of the late George and Angeline (Sleeper) Grey.
Bruce grew up in Maine and began his career at the Camden Rockport Water Company, moving to Fort Pierce, Florida Water Company and permanently with the City of Groton, Dept. of the Water Utilities. He retired in 1999 after 38 years of service to the City of Groton.
Bruce married the love of his life Lorraine H. Cilley, October 18, 1968 in Camden, Maine. They made their home in Pawcatuck where they raised their children. Bruce was known as Cousin Bruce when he performed locally with his guitar.
Bruce and Lorraine loved to travel the United States and Europe and went on a number of cruises. Bruce thought the most memorable moments were yodeling with a Swiss band in Germany and dancing on the Great Wall of China with Lorraine.
A graduate of Stonington High School, he had been a volunteer with the Wequetequock Fire Department, drove the Como van to take seniors to dinner and playing his guitar at local senior centers. He was a member of the United Church of Stonington.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Marie(Mike) Warden and Lisa (Ronnie) Byers, all of VA and Deborah(John) Shea of NC.; grandchildren, Sarah Brown, Rebecca Smith, Daniel Smith, Stephanie Grey, Emily Grey, Renee Johns and Jamie Lowman. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Bruce was predeceased by his son, Clayton and grandchildren, Andrew and Jessica.
Special thanks goes to his caring sister-in- law, Lynnette Stone.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family with a Celebration of his life at a later date. Details of Bruce's celebration will be posted in the paper at a later time.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 13, 2020