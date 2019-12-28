|
Bruce W. Rathbun
HOPE VALLEY - Bruce W. Rathbun, 59, of Hope Valley, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born on December 27, 1959 in Westerly, he was the son of the late William I. and Barbara L. (Burdick) Rathbun.
Bruce was a graduate of Chariho Regional High School class of 1977. Bruce went on the Thames Valley Technical College graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1979.
Bruce was employed for many years at Electric Boat as a pipefitter. He also worked for Westerly Ambulance Corps as a dispatcher, Peter Pan bus company and a local limo service. He was a lifetime member of the Ashaway Fire Dept. He was a past assistant fire chief. Bruce was always ready to respond to any call. Often he was a driver, who had the responsibility of running the truck at the scene. Also he was a longtime member of the Ashaway Ambulance Corps. Bruce was an avid sports fan never missed watching or listening to a game especially the NY Giants, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics. When younger he loved to golf, fish and play basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents Barbara (Burdick) Rathbun and William Rathbun. His Aunt Joanna Burdick who was always cooking up a concoction for him to try! He is survived by his sister Diana Rathbun and her husband Robin Eldredge. He is also survived by Uncles Edward and Stephen Burdick, David Rathbun and his wife Esther, and cousins.
A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Ashaway Fire Station 213 Main Street Ashaway R.I. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations may be made in his honor to Ashaway Fire Dept.P.O. Box 44 Ashaway R.I.02804 or Ashaway Ambulance P.O.Box 96 Ashaway R.I. 02804.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019