Calbert Clark Edwards, Jr. 48, of Shannock, RI, passed away on Tuesday October 13, 2020. Born in Warwick, RI on February 14, 1972, he was the son of Calbert Clark Edwards, Sr. and Deborah Ann (Sullivan) Carpenter.
Calbert was the kind of person who would do anything for anybody. He was a handyman with a heart of gold and loved helping others. He was handsome and used his charm to work his way into your hearts. He had a wisecrack sense of humor that you couldn't help falling for numerous "just kidding" moments. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and so many wonderful memories on the family farm. A sports fanatic, he was always following the Patriots, Celtics and Red Sox. A grandma's boy, he was spoiled from the beginning and carried that on in being good to all kids. Most importantly, he loved his family especially his sons who were the most important part of his life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his parents, he leaves his stepfather Gilbert Carpenter; his sons Colton Oxx and Justin Edwards; two brothers Daniel Carpenter and Chad Carpenter and his wife Michelle; nephews Cole and Mackenzie Carpenter, paternal grandmother Cora Edwards along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Paul and Shirley Sullivan and paternal grandfather Harry M. Edwards, Jr.
The Edwards family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place. All other services are private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to charity of the donor's choice
.
