Calvin V. Ferraresso, 94, of North Niantic Drive, Charlestown, passed away on October 13, 2019. He was the husband of the late Jeanette Dumont Ferraresso, beloved spouse of 59 years.
Cal served in the US Army during World War II and then was employed by Industrial Risk Insurers as Office Services Manager for 36 years until his retirement in 1987. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, teller of tales and Master of Ceremonies, known for his quick wit and humor. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette; daughter Carla Sullivan; and son Paul Ferraresso. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Gemmer and husband William, Laura Graham and husband Scott; grandchildren, Lindsay Gemmer Romero and husband Glenn, Tyler Gemmer and wife Renee, Sean Sullivan, Ian Sullivan and wife Paige, Emily Graham, and 5 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday Oct. 23, 2019, 11:00 am at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home 59 Spruce Street, Westerly, RI.
Burial in Bloomfield, CT will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bloomfield Game Club PO Box 543 Bloomfield, CT 06002
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 18, 2019