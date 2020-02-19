|
Miss Camela M. Pellegrino, 92, of Pierce Street, Westerly, passed away on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 at the Apple Ra-hab/Clipper Home of Westerly. She is survived by her brother, Natale (Nick) Pellegrino and his wife Mary of Westerly, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, John, Louis, Angelo Pellegrino, and her sis-ter, Rita Altimari.
Camela was born in Westerly on March 24, 1927, the daughter of the late Jo-seph and Christina (Ferravolo) Pellegrino. Miss Pellegrino attended schools in Westerly and was employed at Stanley-Bostitch in East Greenwich for 42 years. She was a dedicated a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. She enjoyed baking and was creative with floral arrangements, which she of-ten provided to family and friends. She also enjoyed writing poetry and assist-ed as a volunteer at the Westerly Senior Center.
She shared many happy memories of neighborhood life on Pierce Street with her parents and siblings and she shall be remembered for her kind, considerate, cheerful and generous personality.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place on Thursday from 4-6 pm at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Camela's name can be made to the Im-maculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 19, 2020