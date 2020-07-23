Camella (Capalbo) Bliven, 93 of Westerly, RI, died peacefully on Monday July 20, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital. She was the wife of the late Samuel A. Bliven Sr.
Born in Westerly, RI on January 20, 1927 she was the daughter of the late James and Virginia (Ritacco) Capalbo.
Mrs. Bliven was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church in Westerly and Our Lady of Victory Church in Ashaway. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino and spending time with her family and life- long friends.
She will be sadly missed by her devoted and loving children, Samuel A. Bliven, Jr., (Mary (Pucci) Bliven-deceased), Sandy L. Bliven (Lois Antoch) Eric J. Bliven (Ann Marie Solek) all of Westerly, RI and Paul J. Bliven (Kim Walsh Bliven) of North Stonington, CT. She also leaves her grandchildren, Charity Henderson, Amanda Bliven, Andrea Bliven and Aaron Bliven(Erica Delaney Bliven) and great grandchildren, Madelyn, Ruby, Ryder and Ace. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Rose Luzzi, Madelyn Gingerella, Frances Michalak, Elaine MacKenzie, Lois Capalbo and her brother, Frank Capalbo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM in the Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St. Westerly, RI. Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks will be in place.) Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be at Wood River Cemetery for family and friends following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
.