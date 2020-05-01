Capt. Howard Morton Fry, III, 57, of Marathon, Florida died at home Easter weekend. Passionate about family, friends and the Florida Keys, Howard was in the recertification process for his captain's license to help with the continued efforts to remove post-hurricane debris from local waterways.
Born November 19,1961 to Howard M. and Nancy Nickerson Fry of Wyomissing, PA he graduated from The Rectory School, Avon School, and Ohio Wesleyan University. Stemming from treasured summers spent in Watch Hill, RI. Howard's energy and drive were directed by his love for the ocean and water sports. Answering the Sirens call for warm water and a life with boats and scuba tanks Howard lived in Guam and the Florida Keys
Howard was a natural leader, always at the center of his circle of friends. He loved animals and was never without a pet. He had the heart of a teacher and introduced many to the wonders and freedom of life below the waves. Howard enjoyed the thrill of riding a windsurfer or his motorcycle. He loved his Volvo 1800E and sailboat, Nancy N, he called home until hurricane Irma swamped her.
Howard is survived by his mother Nancy, Westerly, RI and sisters Victoria Saglio (Robert) and Julia Landstreet (Beverly) Westerly, RI, and Allison Stroud (WB Dixon) West Grove, PA; as well as, a phalanx of nieces and nephews, many of whom he introduced to scuba. Services will be held in Rhode Island at a later time.
Donations in remembrance of Howard : FKSPCA 10550 Aviation Blvd Marathon, FL 33050 (FKSPCA.org)
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 1, 2020.