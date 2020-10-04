1/1
Carbita M. (Fusaro) Clark
Carbita M. (Fusaro) Clark, 93, of Laurel Hill Drive, Westerly, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late John H. Clark.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Frances Fusaro.
Carbita worked as an inspector for the George C. Moore Company for many years. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the Westerly Yacht Club.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous cookies and fried dough, and spending time with her family. She was known for her keen sense of wit.
She is survived by her son John P. Clark and daughter Lorraine Beckwith (Jeff Beckwith), all of Westerly, along with three siblings, Maryann Mandes, Antoinette Roberts and Josephine Brancato, all also of Westerly; five grandchildren, John P. Clark, Jr., Deborah Benn, Deanna Palazzola, Jennifer Olsen and Jeffrey Beckwith; seven great-grandchildren, Jake, Riley and Kate Clark, Sierra and Sadie Benn, and Sydney and Stone Sutter; as well as many nieces and nephews. Carbita was predeceased by three brothers, Peter, John and Joseph Fusaro and two sisters, Nancy and Julia Terranova.
All services will be private. The family requests any contributions be made to the South County Hospital in Carbita's memory. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
