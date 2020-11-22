Carmela J. Wilgis, of Wilgis Drive, Westerly, RI, passed away at the Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of James E. Wilgis of 55 years, and she was the wife of the late Fred V. Jackson.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Carolina Narciso, who owned and operated Carr Hill Filling Station for many years in Westerly.
She is survived by her son, Fred V. Jackson and his wife, Linda and daughter, Carolyn J. Jackson all of Warwick, RI. She was the loving grandmother of Seth V. Jackson (Megan) and Neil W. Jackson (Jessica) and five great grandchildren. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. She loved travelling with her husband and was also known to make a few trips to Foxwoods. Carmela attended Mass daily and enjoyed morning coffee with the ladies. But, her greatest joy was spending time with her family whether it was bringing her grandchildren to the Watch Hill Carousel or just feeding them an amazing Italian meal. Always young at heart, Carmela or G.G. as she was known to her great grandchildren, never missed a family party; Christmas Eve and Easter will not be the same without her bright smile and laughter. She was a friend to many and will be dearly missed. Carmela was predeceased by her brothers Louis, Alfred, Frank and Anthony Narciso; her sisters, Mary Jo Giorno, and Eleanor Jackson.
Carmela was the past president and longtime member of the Daughters of Isabella where she was the recording secretary for several years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice in Carmela's memory.
Due to COVID19 restrictions services will be private. A celebration of Carmela's life will be held at a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com