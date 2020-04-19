|
Carmela M. Evans passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Westerly, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frances and Samuel Faulise of Pawcatuck CT.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Daniel M. Evans, Sr. Carmela also leaves her daughter Danette M. Capalbo, son Daniel M. Evans, Jr. and daughter Rosemary B. Evans and partner Frank L. Kunc; and her grandchildren, Payton, Nathan and Emma, whom she loved with all of her heart. She was predeceased by her beloved son Troy Mathew Evans.
Carmela graduated from Westerly High School and the Shepard Gill School of Practical Nursing. She began her nursing career at The Westerly Hospital assisting Dr. Robinson with baby deliveries. She then began her journey as a mother herself, raising her four children to be the best that they could be. Carmela ended her nursing career with the geriatric population at various nursing homes throughout RI and CT. After retiring from 50 years of nursing, she then became a Senior Helping Seniors.
Carmela was a devout Catholic and communicant of St. Michael the Archangel church in Pawcatuck, CT. The Blessed Virgin Mary was a source of spiritual strength for her throughout her life.
Carmela could always be found tending her rose gardens. She was an avid baker, famous for her Easter breads and her cheesecakes which rivaled Paula Deen's.
Her greatest joy came from the love of her family. She will be held in their hearts forever.
We, as a family, wish to thank Dr. Andreozzi, Dr. Legare and Dr.Carter, as well as the entire staff at the L&M ER in Westerly. They are heroes for their dedication.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020