Carmine "Charlie" Turano
Carmine "Charlie" Turano, 71, of Westerly, lost his battle with cancer on June 20,, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Linda (Andrews) Turano of 45 years.
Born in Serricella Italy, he was the son of the late Angelo and MariaGrazia Turano and son in law of Theresa and Ralph Andrews. Carmine had proudly served one year in the Italian Military. He was the owner and operator of Charlie Turano's Asphalt and Construction and C&A septic service. Charlie loved and enjoyed his wife, children, grandchildren, gardening, hunting and operating his machines.
In addition to his wife, Charlie will be deeply missed by his two daughters; Ashley and her husband Douglas Etchells of Coventry, and Carmela and her husband Michael Gouvin, Jr. of Richmond and his two grandchildren Giana Lynn Etchells and Haylee Lynn Gouvin; His sisters Rosaria Murano (George) of New Jersey, Rosina Gabriel of Westerly; His brothers Pasquale Turano (Bomina), Giuseppe Turano (Immaculata) of Westerly, Alexassandro "Alex" Turano (Marlena) of New Jersey, Mario Turano (Rosetta) of Italy; His sister in law Giuseppina Turano. He was predeceased by his Brothers Salvatore Turano (Georgina), Felice Turano (Maria), Francesco Turano, Maria Vaccaro (Mariano) of Italy and brother in law Richard Viera and nephews Angelo, Salvatore and Orazio Turano. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions, funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
