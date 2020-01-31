|
Carol (Cubeta) Bomster, 64, of North Stonington, CT. passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born on November 24, 1955 in Middletown, Connecticut to the late Vinchenzina (Jenni) Giansiracusa and Sebastian (Micky) Cubeta.
She is survived by her husband, Dave Bomster whom she married in her hometown on December 28, 1976 and was a loving and devoted wife for forty-four years. Carol was the epitome of an outstanding mother.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Hailie and son-in-law Greg Davis and Leanne and son-in-law, Sean Morgan, her son, Austin Bomster and partner, Rhiannon Partington.
Carol's motherly instinct and heart for children led her to be a foster parent to countless children over the course of her life. She treated each child that came into her home as her own. Carol sought to provide every child with as many enriching experiences and opportunities as possible. Her dedication to these children gave them the love and support they may not otherwise have had.
Her greatest joy in life was being a grandmother. She spent her days watching them grow and showering them with love. Her world revolved around her grandchildren, Arianna Davis, Jonathan Davis (affectionately known as her "sweet baboo"), Michaela Morgan and the soon to arrive, Mia Morgan.
Carol is also survived by her sister, Diane Erickson; sister-in-law, Sonya Bomster and will be sorely missed by her many nieces and nephews whom she loved.
Carol served twenty years as a correctional officer at York Correctional Institution in Niantic before retiring in 2014. She approached her work as well as every aspect of her life with a spirit of kindness. She was an avid gardener and exceptional cook. (Just ask anyone who has tasted her famous chicken cutlets.)
Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 2nd from 1-3 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home, located on Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 211 Broadway in Norwich. Her burial will be private following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to the Jonnycake Center 23 Industrial Dr. Westerly, RI. 02891 (johnnycake.org)
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 31, 2020