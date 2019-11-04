|
Carol J. Hall, 72, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Westerly Hospital. Born on July 19, 1947 in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Doris L. (Field) Hall.
Carol was a hardworking and dedicated teacher for the Chariho and Ashaway School Districts from 1969 to 2003. During her 34 years, she focused on helping the special education students along with teaching first grade in the later part of her career. Along with teaching, she kept active spending her summers managing the Watch Hill Beach and Carousel. She also loved to get together for lunch with her retired teacher group of friends. She had a kind heart and never complained even when she was not feeling well. She thought of everyone before herself and never wanted to impose on others. Carol loved life and her sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew her.
She leaves her daughter Stephanie Hall; brother James F. Hall, Jr.; cousin Lori Corbin; and Roberta Willette "the next best thing to Stephanie" who was like a daughter to her; along with her former colleague and best friend Arlene Sawicky and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son Christopher Hall.
A special thank you to the staff of both Watch Hill Apple Rehab and ICU at the Westerly Hospital their compassion and care during Carol's stay with them.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019