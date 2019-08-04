Home

Carol Robertson, 68, of Alexandria, Virginia died peacefully on July 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family.
Carol was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was very proud of her family and was happy to serve as its matriarch. She consistently sacrificed for friends, co-workers and loved ones and her selflessness was obvious to anyone who met her. She cherished and advocated for long-standing traditions and enjoyed spending countless hours cooking and preparing for holidays and special occasions.
Family was always the most important thing to Carol, so she treasured every moment with them, especially her grandchildren, reveling in her role as "Nanny."
She will be missed greatly by everyone whose life she touched.
Carol is survived by her husband, Brian M. Robertson of Alexandria, VA, her son Brian Allen Robertson, daughter-in-law Charissa Robertson, both of Potomac Falls, VA and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Robertson, as well as sister Cheryl DeBartolo of Westerly, Rhode Island and brothers Michael Korytkowski of Canterbury, Connecticut and Gary Korytkowski of Westerly, RI.
No services will be held, but a private, informal celebration of life will be scheduled at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 4, 2019
