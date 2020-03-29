|
Carol V. (Marotte) Bedard, 83, of Westerly, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Westerly Health Center. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Joseph Bedard for 63 years. Born on September 2, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse P. and Beatrice (Derham) Marotte.
Ray and Carol have been lifelong sweethearts as they grew up across the street from each other. They raised their family and were blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol worked as an RN for Pawtucket Memorial, The Westerly Hospital, St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, FL and Jupiter Hospital in FL. Carol and Ray spent 25 years going back and forth between RI and FL living and sharing time with family and friends. She loved to read mystery novels in her free time. Above all else was her family and her times with them were her most cherished memories. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She leaves her children David, Cathy, Lisa, and Timothy Bedard; grandchildren Heather Bedard Simone and her husband Ryan and Amanda Bedard; and great-grandchildren Kalaeb, Avariella and Regan Simone.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Westerly Hospital, Westerly Health Center and Hope Health Hospice for their care and compassion while Carol was in their care.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Carol's name to the Westerly Health Center, 280 High Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2020