Carole Jean (Frandsen) Driver, 87, of Richmond, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Saint Elizabeth Home. She was the beloved wife of Rodney D. Driver. Born in Madison, South Dakota, she was the oldest daughter of the late George and Alice (Wolter) Frandsen.
Carole was a graduate of Macalester College, the University of Minnesota (BS) and of U.R.I. where she earned a master's degree in Library Science. Carole loved children and taught kindergarten. She later became the school librarian at Charlestown Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement in 1992. Carole was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation East Greenwich and then of UUC Southern Rhode Island.
Carole and Rod exchanged vows in September of 1955, but not before Carole embarked on a two month long bicycle tour of Europe with her girlfriends. Carole married Rod when she returned home, and the two shared 65 wonderful years together.
Carole was well known for her Scrabble skills and could often be found eating sunflower seeds while working on her crossword puzzles. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, going for walks, and attending various plays with her friends. Carole especially loved spending time with her family and she always looked forward to the visits of her children and grandchildren to the Driver's solar home. Many fond memories were made while swimming in the pond, playing badminton, and playing board games with family.
Carole was loved by everyone she met and she will always be remembered for her kind and considerate nature. In addition to her husband, Carole was the loving mother of David Driver (wife, Joyce Yokoe), Karen Driver (late husband, Mark Lussier) and Bruce Driver (wife, Linda Driver); devoted grandmother of Jason Driver, Austin Driver, Kristin Lussier, Jenny Lussier, Sarah Driver and Daniel Driver; great-grandmother of Addison Driver and Jonah Driver; sister of Janice Tate and the late Marilyn Phillips. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial tribute to Carole Driver will be arranged later after travel and gathering become feasible again. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.