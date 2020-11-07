Carolyn S Travis, 94, passed away November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the spouse of the late Dr. Earle Travis. Carolyn was born in Rockville, RI and was the daughter of the late Edgar T Spencer Jr and Gladys M (Edwards) Spencer.
She was the sister of the late Eileen E (Spencer) Matteson of Hope Valley and the late Lillian J (Spencer) Cook of Medford Oregon.
Carolyn is survived by her children Doreen (Travis) Kells and her husband John, Earle Travis Jr. and his wife Tamara, Diane (Travis) Goppold and her husband Ray and Dean Travis and his wife Kelly. She is the proud grandmother of Jason Travis, Amanda (Travis) Furness, Derrick Goppold, Chelsea (Travis) Lawrence, Kathryn Travis and Matthew Goppold.
Carolyn enjoyed gardening in her spare time. She also enjoyed watching her favorite baseball team, the Boston Red Sox as well as spending time with her family. Carolyn was a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star in RI and also a member of the Hopkinton Historical Society.
The burial will be at Riverbend Cemetery in Westerly, RI and the funeral service will be private.
A celebration of Carolyn's life will be at a later date.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, Hope Valley is assisting the family with arrangements.
