Carroll D. DeGroff, 97, beloved uncle, cousin and brother-in-law passed away peacefully on July 27, 2019.
Born in Baroda, Michigan, he was the son of Dale C. and Thelma R. DeGroff, and stepson of Cletus Michels.
After graduation from Mishawaka High School in 1940, he apprenticed at Studebaker where he worked until enlisting in the Navy in 1944. He served on active duty until 1946 as an Electronics Mate First Class, and then in the Naval Reserve until 1948 when he resumed active duty until 1951.
In 1954 he married Delcia Artist who predeceased him. A brother, LCDR A. Leo DeGroff of Westerly, RI and a stepsister, Catherine Schafer of Mishawaka, IN, also predeceased him.
Carroll is survived by his sister-in-law Carmela DeGroff of Westerly; his nieces, Judith Davis of Canterbury, CT and Donna DeGroff of Westerly; and his nephew Dale A. DeGroff of West Hempstead, NY. He is also survived by maternal cousin Cynthia Ward of Elkhart, IN and paternal cousin Leon DeGroff of West Unity, OH; and numerous great, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Carroll's career was notable at WSBT, in South Bend, Indiana, the oldest UHF station in America. He worked at the transmitter when the station went on air with the country's first commercial TV broadcast from its own studio in December 1952. He later became supervisor, retiring after 40 years in 1992. Carroll also held an amateur radio license from 1956 to the present, and held a private pilot's license for many years.
In 2005 Carroll relocated to Westerly, RI wherewith the support of his brother, Leo, he took instruction and converted to the Catholic faith. He became a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree, and served as treasurer. He was a member of the VFW Post 8955, the American Legion Post 16 and a past member of the Westerly Airport Association. Carroll made many new friends in Westerly and enjoyed playing cards with many groups and swimming at the YMCA.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff and caregivers at the Westerly Health Center for their compassion and attention to Carroll during the four years he called it home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 Highs St., Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at the Saint Sebastian Cemetery, Cobblestone Lane, Westerly. Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of funeral arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 15, 2019