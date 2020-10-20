Catherine "Katie" (LaFlamme) Baton, 98, a long-time resident of Rockville, RI died peacefully on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the Royal Westerly Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late George R. "Bob" Baton.
Born in Montville, CT on September 28, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Craig) LaFlamme.
Katie drove the mini bus for the Richmond School Department special needs program for many years. She was also an avid gardener and was quite well known in the craft/art world having her own business "Aunt Kate's Crafts".
Mrs. Baton was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hope Valley and a member of the former Rockville Loyal Workers and Homemakers of the URI Extension.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Catherine Avizinis and her husband James of Rockville, RI. She also leaves her daughter-in-law Martha Baton of Rockville. She was the loving grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 7 and great, great grandmother of 1. She was predeceased by her son Gerald "Jerry" Baton.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Rockville, Cemetery, Canonchet Road, Rockville, RI.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
