|
|
Catherine (Chouinard) DeNoia, 66, beloved wife for 44 years of Michael G. DeNoia, Jr., of White Rock Road, Westerly, passed away at L&M Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Born in Norwalk, Conn., she was the daughter of the late John E. and Oneta Chouinard.
Catherine was a Science teacher for Wheeler High School for many years and had also taught in the Ledyard School System. She was a member of St. Clare Church where she and her husband Michael were coordinators of the marriage preparation program. Cathy was a RI Master Gardener, a member of the Westerly Planning Board and a member of the Governing Board of the Westerly Greater North End CDC.
She leaves behind her husband; three children, Michael J. DeNoia of Cambridge, Mass., and Marie C. DeNoia and Sarah D. Arruda, both of Westerly; as well as two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Isabelle, and several nieces and nephews. Cathy was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth C. Lugo.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 5-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday at 12 noon at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Avenue, Westerly. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Forest Foundation. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jan. 29, 2020