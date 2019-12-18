The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Catherine Margaret (Hay) Hodderson


1943 - 2019
Catherine Margaret (Hay) Hodderson Obituary
Catherine Margaret (Hay) Hoddersen, 76, of North Stonington, CT, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Westerly Hospital. She was the loving wife of Bernhard "Bernie" Hoddersen and together they shared 53 years of marriage. Born on June 17, 1943 in Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Catherine Margaret (Clennan) Hay.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For the complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
