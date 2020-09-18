Cedric Bethel, 40, was born on July 18, 1980 in New London, CT to the parents of Luther Bethel and Youlander Bethel. He departed this life on September 14, 2020 in North Kingstown, RI.
He received his education from Westerly High School, Westerly, RI and after graduation, Cedric pursued a career in security.
He was a member of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church of Westerly, RI and came to know the Lord in his early years. He enjoyed worshipping with his church family and friends. He also encouraged young people to be the best that they can be.
He leaves behind to cherish a loving daughter and two brothers. Daughter Tatiana M. Bethel and her sister Na'Vellah of Westerly, RI. His brothers Darius Bethel and Johnathan Bethel both of Westerly, RI. Cedric also leaves behind his aunts and uncles Earl and Lillie Wilson and Roy Smith all of New London, CT, Michael Beacham and Gwendolyn Ashley of McCombs, MS, Mary Scott of Chicago, IL, Eva Monroe, Bessie Stewart and Jerry and Paula Barnes all of Louisiana and many nieces, nephews and friends. We will always love him and cherish our time with him. We also acknowledge Martin White a special longtime friend.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM at the funeral home with seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot) will be in place. A private service at the funeral home will follow the calling hours at 4pm for family only. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cedric's name to the Pleasant Street Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
