1/1
Cedric Bethel
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cedric Bethel, 40, was born on July 18, 1980 in New London, CT to the parents of Luther Bethel and Youlander Bethel. He departed this life on September 14, 2020 in North Kingstown, RI.
He received his education from Westerly High School, Westerly, RI and after graduation, Cedric pursued a career in security.
He was a member of the Pleasant Street Baptist Church of Westerly, RI and came to know the Lord in his early years. He enjoyed worshipping with his church family and friends. He also encouraged young people to be the best that they can be.
He leaves behind to cherish a loving daughter and two brothers. Daughter Tatiana M. Bethel and her sister Na'Vellah of Westerly, RI. His brothers Darius Bethel and Johnathan Bethel both of Westerly, RI. Cedric also leaves behind his aunts and uncles Earl and Lillie Wilson and Roy Smith all of New London, CT, Michael Beacham and Gwendolyn Ashley of McCombs, MS, Mary Scott of Chicago, IL, Eva Monroe, Bessie Stewart and Jerry and Paula Barnes all of Louisiana and many nieces, nephews and friends. We will always love him and cherish our time with him. We also acknowledge Martin White a special longtime friend.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 – 4 PM at the funeral home with seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time and no large gatherings in the parking lot) will be in place. A private service at the funeral home will follow the calling hours at 4pm for family only. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cedric's name to the Pleasant Street Baptist Church, 37 Pleasant Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Service
04:00 PM
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved