Celestina (Fauliso) Woodall, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late William ""Woody"" Woodall.

Born in Pawcatuck, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Fauliso.

Celestina lived her life devoted to her family and church. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.

She is survived by her three children, Anthony Woodall of Florida and William Woodall and Cara Parkinson, both of Lisbon. "Tina" was predeceased by her two children, Joseph Woodall and Tina Campbell; her sister Mary Blough; and three brothers, Frank, Anthony and former Conn. Lt. Gov. Joseph Fauliso.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy at 11am on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck.