The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
95 Main St.
Stonington, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celestina Woodall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celestina (Fauliso) Woodall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Celestina (Fauliso) Woodall Obituary
Celestina (Fauliso) Woodall, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late William ""Woody"" Woodall.
Born in Pawcatuck, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Fauliso.
Celestina lived her life devoted to her family and church. She was a longtime communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella.
She is survived by her three children, Anthony Woodall of Florida and William Woodall and Cara Parkinson, both of Lisbon. "Tina" was predeceased by her two children, Joseph Woodall and Tina Campbell; her sister Mary Blough; and three brothers, Frank, Anthony and former Conn. Lt. Gov. Joseph Fauliso.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Liturgy at 11am on Tuesday at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now