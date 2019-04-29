Charles Austin Ames, Sr., 87, of North Stonington, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of Anita Faustine (Coats) Ames and together they shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Norwich, CT on February 28, 1932, he was the son of the late John Elliott and Alice (Ayer) Ames.

Charles grew up in North Stonington and for him this was always his home. He met and married his wife Anita and together they raised their kids in the village. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy for 20 years from 1951 to 1971. Charles was onboard numerous submarines, including the USS Irex SS 482, where he received a pair of silver dolphins upon a routine personnel inspection and the USS Francis Scott Key SSBN 657, of which he was a plank owner and he later retired as a Chief Petty Officer. After his service he continued working for various local companies including Harris Graphics, Man Roland Inc. and Richard E. White and Sons.

Outside of work, family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed sharing stories of his life and voyages in the service with the grandchildren and anyone who would listen. He also enjoyed gardening around the home and snowmobiling. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's basketball fan. Family trips up to Maine where he had bought a camp were some of the most cherished memories by all of his loved ones. He was a hardworking and dedicated family man who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Besides his wife Anita, he leaves his children Charles Ames, Jr., Kevin (Susan) Ames, and Lisa (Peter) Aarrestad; his grandchildren Jordon Ames, Corey Ames, Emma Ames, Kelsey Aarrestad and her fiancé Matt and Ansel (Holly) Aarrestad; his siblings Paul (Heather) Ames, Audrey Robertson and Helen Oliverio along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Ames, Jr., sisters Shirley Ames and Alice Ames and brothers-in-law Alexander 'Robbie' Robertson and Paul William 'Bill' Gruber, who were also close Navy buddies.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Congregational Church of North Stonington, 89 Main St. North Stonington, CT. Burial with military honors will follow at Great Plain Cemetery, North Stonington. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles name to The North Stonington Grange, 21 Wyassup Rd, North Stonington CT 06359.

