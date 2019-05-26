Resources More Obituaries for Charles Cottrell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Hammon Cottrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers Charles Hammon Cottrell, 60, of Little Compton, RI died peacefully in his sleep, at home, Monday, April 29. Hamm grew up in Watch Hill and spent a lot of his childhood at the home of his grandparents, Violet and Max Cottrell in Ashaway. Max was a R.I. State Legislator for many years and Violet was renowned for her work in prison reform. For his entire life, Hamm spoke of how he admired his grandparents and what an inspiration they were to him. He graduated from Taft preparatory school in Watertown, Connecticut and Ohio Wesleyan University. Hamm subsequently worked on Wall Street for Jonathan Bush. Hamm went on to work as a trust adviser at Fleet Bank for many years. Hamm continued in his marketing and private entrepreneur endeavors.

He often spoke of the period in his life when he was able to travel the world with his brother Christopher, and particularly their adventures in the Far East. After marrying Carol, Hamm worked in the Virgin Islands but resettled in Rhode Island.

As a younger man, Hamm was an avid horseman, golfer, and skier. With a passion for sailing and fishing he spent countless hours happily on the water doing what he loved. His culinary skills were enjoyed by everyone. Hamm's love of music was lifelong and he traversed the country first following the Grateful Dead and subsequently following Phish.

Hamm is survived by his loving wife Carol of 17 years. His stepson Jack McCaffrey (wife Molly, son Neil), stepdaughter Sarah Fenton (Paul), older brother Trowbridge and his son Tripp, stepmother Stevie Cottrell, stepsisters Sharon Elliot Ahern (husband Tom) and Cassie Elliot, his Uncle Arthur Cottrell and Aunt Charlotte, nieces Ayla Cottrell, Kiara Cottrell as well as cousins and friends across the world. Sadly he was predeceased last year by his younger brother Christopher, (wife Amanda) to whom he was incredibly close and whom Hamm missed deeply. Hamm was also predeceased by his mother Christine Geer and father Toby Cottrell.

Hamm will be remembered for his generosity, loyalty, love of music and his wicked sense of humor. Hamm adored Carol and their life together. He cherished his dog Felix. He enjoyed bringing people together and had friends all over the world. All of them would agree that the world is a less colorful place without him. A celebration of Hamm's life will be held this summer. Published in The Westerly Sun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries