Charles J. Dipollino, Sr. passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the beloved husband of Sheila L. (Crotty) Dipollino for 58 years. He was a loving father to his children and their spouses: Patricia of Westerly, Kevin and his wife Kathi of Stonington, Charles Jr. and his wife Linda of Stonington, and Jaclyn Plank and her husband Richard of Marlboro MA. He also loved and was very proud of his seven grandchildren: Sarah Dipollino of Mystic, Samuel and his wife Krysten Dipollino of Hopkinton, Charles Dipollino III of Boston, John (Jack) Dipollino of Somerville MA, Cameron Plank and his fiancée Sophia of Marlboro MA, Evan Plank USN stationed in Great Lakes IL, Lauren Plank of Marlboro MA, and great-granddaughter Madison Plank.
Lifelong resident of Westerly, Charlie was the son of the late John Sr. and Angelina Dipollino. He graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1956 and Providence College in 1960. Charlie was a devout Catholic, a lifelong parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church. In addition to his wife and family, Charlie is survived by his siblings Michael Dipollino and partner Gail Svobota, John Dipollino and his wife Mary Lou, Jacqueline Poole, and Josephine Weisenberger, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Canty and brothers-in-law Robert Canty and George Poole.
Charlie taught fifth and sixth grades in the Chariho district for 30 years (29 years at Charlestown Elementary and the first year the Chariho Middle School was open). "Mr. D" was infamous for throwing chalkboard erasers at his students, making homemade pizza on Valentine's Day, Italian anise bread for Easter, and various homemade macaroni at Christmas in his classroom. Charlie was an avid vegetable gardener and loved his New England sports teams, especially the PC Friars Men's Basketball team. While his children were growing up, he was very active in sports in the Westerly community, coaching a number of basketball and baseball teams through the years. One of his proudest achievements as president of the Westerly Sports Booster Club was planning and fundraising for the instillation of lights on the high school football field. Charlie also co-founded Ashaway Cement Products with his father, John Sr., over 50 years ago.
Charlie's family welcomes friends and family to Gaffney Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Monday, February 3 from 4-7 pm. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High Street, Westerly on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:00 am with the burial to follow at St. Sebastian Cemetery. There will be no cortege from the funeral home to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in Charlie's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 2, 2020