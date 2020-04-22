The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Charles J. "Charlie Tuna" Lathrop


1969 - 2020
Charles J. "Charlie Tuna" Lathrop, 50, of Westerly, RI. was suddenly and tragically called into the arms of his dear mother on Thursday, April 16, 2020 while working aboard the F/V Invictus.
Charlie was born in Westerly to the late Catherine (Donohue) Lathrop and Chalres R. Lathrop of Stonington, CT. Charlie grew up in Stonington, spending many hours on his skateboard in the streets of the Borough. His love for the ocean began at a young age aboard his family's sailboats and at just fifteen years old he began commercial fishing full time.
Charlie had truly fished the world, shoving off of ports from Stonington to San Juan to Honolulu, HI. He earned the nickname Charlie Tuna from his career as a longline tuna fisherman where he would go out sometimes 60 days at a time in hunt of giant yellowfin tuna.
Charlie's greatest accomplishment was no doubt his daughter, Catherine Marcey Lathrop. You could often find the two of them surfing at Fenway beach, flying a kite, eating chicken and waffles or cruising around in Charlie's orange jeep.
When he wasn't at sea, or with Catherine, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and making the rounds to see his friends about town for a Red Bull and a game of Keno. His stories, sense of humor, his given nature and smile will be deeply missed by many.
Besides his father and daughter, Charlie leaves his sisters, Tricia Detterman (David) and their children, Grace, Ian, and Joseph of Plymouth, MA., and Annie Wang (Roger) and their children, Ben and Ethan of Ventura, CA; Catherine's mother, Ashley S. Hoffman of Westerly and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of his life will held after the virus precautions are lifted.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
