Charles Kevin Donohue
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Kevin Donohue, 73, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness surrounded by family, friends and his loving wife, Ellie.
Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of Charles Francis and Winifred Cecilia (Smith) Donohue.
He served honorably in the Air National Guard.
Having earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College and a master's degree from Boston University, Kevin was well prepared for the path he took in the education field. He spend over 30 years as a school guidance counselor and English teacher in the city of Marlborough, MA where he made many lifelong friends before his retirement.
Kevin's retirement began a long and passionate relationship with South County Habitat for Humanity in Rhode Island. He thoroughly enjoyed working side by side with his University of Rhode Island students and other dedicated staff members and volunteers. His students were the light of his life and became a second family for him over the years. So many beautiful memories.
Kevin will be deeply loved and remembered by his wife Ellie, his six children, two grandchildren, and his three devoted sisters and their spouses.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. A celebration of Kevin's Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Kevin's memory may be made to the South County Habitat for Humanity 1555 Shannock Road, Charlestown, RI 02813
To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved