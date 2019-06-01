Charles W. Lanphear, Jr. 65 of Woodville Road, Richmond, RI died peacefully on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.

Born in Westerly, RI on September 22, 1953 he was the son of the late Charles W. and Hazel Mary (Crompton) Lanphear.

Charles was a welder at Electric Boat in Groton, CT for many years before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman.

Mr. Lanphear served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Brandice Lynn Lanphear of North Stonington, CT. He also leaves his Fiancée Diane Sullivan and his brothers and sister; Dianna R. Palmer of Richmond, RI, Steven E. Lanphear of Masury OH, Douglas Lanphear of Ashaway, RI and Jeremy Lanphear of New Hampshire. He was the grandfather of Lexi, Michael and Ava. He was predeceased by his son Charles W. Lanphear III and his sister Bonnie M. Smith and brother Thomas Lanphear.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. Funeral service and burial with full military honors will be private in River Bend Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com Published in The Westerly Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019