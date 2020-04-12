The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Charlotte C. (Lee) Prachniak

Charlotte C. (Lee) Prachniak Obituary
Charlotte C. (Lee) Prachniak, 95, of Pawcatuck, CT died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at L&M Hospital following a long illness.
Born in Stonington, CT she was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Brown) Lee and was a lifelong resident of Pawcatuck.
Early on in Charlotte's career, she worked for the former Styles Studio in Westerly and Mary Elizabeth (Apple Rehab) as a Dietary Aide.
She was a member and past President of the Red Hat Society and a member of the 4H Club. Charlotte also served for several years on the committee for organizing the SHS reunions.
Charlotte is survived by her two children, Kathryn Holloway and Mark Clark, both of Pawcatuck; two grandsons, Brian Holloway Jr. (Jessica) and James Holloway (Darlene); and four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Ty, Sophia and Sebastian. She was predeceased by her husbands, Charles Clark and Frank Prachniak, a brother, George Demars and a son-in-law, Brian Holloway.
Funeral services and her burial will be held privately for her family.
Special thanks to the VNA and the entire staff at the L&M Hospital for the care given to Charlotte during her final days.
A donation in her memory may be made to the VNA of SECT 403 North Frontage Rd. Waterford, CT. 06385.
The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
