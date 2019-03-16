The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
River Bend Cemetery,
117 Beach Street,
Westerly, RI
Choi Ng, husband of Nancy (Nguyen) Ng, of Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 54.
He was born in Hong Kong, China, and was the son of the late Piu Ng and Hai Chan.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by three children: Jennifer Nguyen of Plainfield, CT, Tony Nguyen of Westerly, and Mary Nguyen of Providence; one grandson, Joseph Southerland; six siblings, Choi Ng, Eric Ng, Sara Ng, Shui Hing Ng, Sui Lin Hau and Sui Ng; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Choi was a man of few words, but he had a kind heart, and a loving soul. He had his dad jokes and quick one liners that caught you off guard. He also loved his family deeply, but adored his grandson who called him "Papa". He spent his last night with his wife, oldest daughter, and grandson by his side.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, March 18 at River Bend Cemetery, 117 Beach Street, Westerly. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 16, 2019
