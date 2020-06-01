Chris Collins, age 56, formerly of Bradford and Weekapaug passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in his home in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Born in Westerly, RI on January 13, 1964, he was the son of the late Anne Lamphere Collins. Chris was a well-known Heavy Equipment Operator throughout RI and Connecticut for over 30 years. He enjoyed boat rides in the Weekapaug pond and off-roading in the woody hill area, and most importantly making the people around him smile and laugh.

Chris was a jack of all trades, completing thousands of projects for family and friends throughout his lifetime. Whenever Chris would walk in the room he would brighten the day, he loved socializing with new people and making them laugh.

Surviving, he leaves his two children, Brian L. Collins of Chesapeake, Virginia and Samantha L. Collins of Warwick, RI, and his brother Charles "Chuck" Collins of Westerly.

Chris lived a joyful and wild life, and will be greatly missed. Please contact his immediate family for time and place of funeral arrangements.

