Christine (Fox) Billings, 85, a lifelong resident of Mystic died Friday, April 5, at Apple Rehab Mystic. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Sanford Nelson Billings Jr.

Christine was born in her home in Burnetts Corner in Mystic, and lived there her entire life. She went to two one-room schoolhouses nearby and went on to attend Robert E. Fitch Senior High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

Prior to her marriage, she worked in the Provisions Department of the U.S. Naval Subase.

Christine was then treasurer and manager of the Davis Standard Employees Credit Union for 32 years until her retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Mohegan Sun, UCONN womens basketball, and the New York Yankees.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Sharon Billings Peay, grandchildren Olivia and Julia Peay, and her nieces and nephew.

The family would like to thank her caregivers, Caroline, Tosha and Juliette, the staff at the Groton Regency and Apple Rehab Mystic and the staff of the Center for Hospice Care.

Her family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 3 to 4:30pm at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4:30pm at the funeral home. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich CT 06360. Published in The Westerly Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019